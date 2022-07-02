Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $761,000 Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,324,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,870,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,645 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,238,787,000 after buying an additional 63,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,716,557,000 after buying an additional 113,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,897,000 after buying an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,645,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.50.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $296.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $287.44 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $334.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.54.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

