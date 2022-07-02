Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys 2,400 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 102,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,592 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 104,084 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 25.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 37,048 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 79.6% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,310 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

CMCSA opened at $40.29 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

