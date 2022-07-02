Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $316,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.49.

NYSE:BABA opened at $116.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.81 and its 200-day moving average is $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $219.50. The firm has a market cap of $314.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

