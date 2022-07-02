K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 129,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $4,843,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.75, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.29.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $318,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,116.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 331,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,216 shares of company stock worth $11,757,203 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.62.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

