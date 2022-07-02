K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys New Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,798,000 after acquiring an additional 360,635 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 106,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.
WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.
Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.63. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.