K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes $400,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Fiserv by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,321,000 after acquiring an additional 820,147 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,968,000 after acquiring an additional 512,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,016,000 after acquiring an additional 170,086 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV opened at $92.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

