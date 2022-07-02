Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 2,061 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 249.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 841.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 55,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 49,398 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 134,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

NYSE:LOW opened at $177.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.