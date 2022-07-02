Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases New Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,058 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,157 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 40,651 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2,790.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 111,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,260,000 after buying an additional 107,450 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 67,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $56.04 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

