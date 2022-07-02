Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $458,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.61. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

