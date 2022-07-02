Bank of New Hampshire Invests $143,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AON by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,037,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,842,000 after buying an additional 98,794 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AON by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,156,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,428,000 after buying an additional 66,280 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,612,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,205,000 after buying an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in AON by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,633,000 after buying an additional 171,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,870,000 after buying an additional 21,718 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.98.

AON stock opened at $273.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.64. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

