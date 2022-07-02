Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 427 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in Diageo by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Diageo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.21) to GBX 4,100 ($50.30) in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.89) to GBX 4,700 ($57.66) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,180.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $172.63 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $166.24 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.40 and a 200 day moving average of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

