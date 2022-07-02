The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

