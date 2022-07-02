Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $441,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZBH opened at $107.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.94. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $101.22 and a one year high of $165.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

