iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 320.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 67,242 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,747 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 27,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.73. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.76 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

