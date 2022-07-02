Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 430 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HASI opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 18.00 and a quick ratio of 18.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 108.70%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,033,316.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

