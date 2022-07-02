Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 894,235 shares in the company, valued at $196,168,331.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $1,109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,403,432.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 488,560 shares of company stock valued at $107,592,615. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $221.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.60. The company has a market cap of $335.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.66.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. Hershey’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

