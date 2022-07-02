Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

NYSE:AWR opened at $83.69 on Friday. American States Water has a 1 year low of $71.22 and a 1 year high of $103.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.29.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.16). American States Water had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.58%.

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $211,414.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

American States Water Profile (Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.