Riverview Trust Co Acquires 2,807 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.6% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.72.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.75. Intel Co. has a one year low of $35.88 and a one year high of $57.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

