Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,368 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,789 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 7,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 603.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 81,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 70,244 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,868 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,411 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 85,102 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.34 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.75.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

