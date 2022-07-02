Private Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,466,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 339,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,790,000 after acquiring an additional 208,513 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,340,000 after acquiring an additional 203,549 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 465,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,370,000 after acquiring an additional 183,747 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,438,000 after acquiring an additional 164,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

NYSE:PRU opened at $97.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.49. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.25 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

