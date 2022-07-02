Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 39,235 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,415 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 39,235 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,789 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 42,387 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 42,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.72.

INTC opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

