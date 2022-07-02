Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.17.

AVGO opened at $477.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $547.94 and a 200 day moving average of $583.77. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.71 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $192.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

