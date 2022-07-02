iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,937,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,775,000 after purchasing an additional 643,285 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,672,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,552,000 after acquiring an additional 47,436 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,232,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,378,000 after acquiring an additional 495,721 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $383,789,000. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,423,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,325,000 after acquiring an additional 344,238 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $91.11 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.26.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.