Belvedere Trading LLC Purchases New Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,616,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 897,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 89,832 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,651,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 848,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of WTI stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.38 million, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $9.01.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.49 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

