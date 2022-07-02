General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock opened at $223.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.74 and its 200-day moving average is $224.08. The company has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.86.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

