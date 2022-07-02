Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $602,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 227,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 10.0% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $301.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $294.29 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.73.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.06.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.