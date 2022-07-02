Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 28.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at $25,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 555.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

NYSE:SNA opened at $198.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $235.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.99.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.50.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on (Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.