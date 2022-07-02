Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $323,000 in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,658,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,000. JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. now owns 201,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 190,448 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

FBND stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average of $49.69.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.