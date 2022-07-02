Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,518 shares of company stock worth $26,695,256. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $179.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of -226.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.96. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

