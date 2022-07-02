Belvedere Trading LLC Buys Shares of 15,027 W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 60,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 435,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.49 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

