Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $337,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco stock opened at $86.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.91%.

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. CL King began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.