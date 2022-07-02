NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Lifted by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after buying an additional 102,792 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,841,000. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $101.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.43. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

