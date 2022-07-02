Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Constellation Brands updated its FY23 guidance to $11.20-11.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $11.20-$11.50 EPS.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $235.43 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,307.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -516.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $283.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.40.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 in the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 78.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $341,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $320,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

