Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands updated its FY23 guidance to $11.20-11.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $11.20-$11.50 EPS.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $235.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,307.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.39 and a 200 day moving average of $237.79. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -516.67%.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 31.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000,000 after acquiring an additional 178,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.40.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

