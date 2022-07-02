Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

NYSE WFC opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63. The company has a market capitalization of $151.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

