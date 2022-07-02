Focused Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Focused Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 657,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 3.5% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $110,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

PEP stock opened at $169.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.28 and a 200-day moving average of $167.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.77 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The company has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

