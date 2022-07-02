Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $312,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kessler Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $517.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $485.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

