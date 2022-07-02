Red Door Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after buying an additional 5,454,097 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,136,000 after buying an additional 1,708,005 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $213,908,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.77 and a 12-month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

