Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $96.30 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $96,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,005 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $213,908,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo stock opened at $169.39 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $147.77 and a one year high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.28 and its 200 day moving average is $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

