GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 63 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSI. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Shares of MSI opened at $210.08 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.77. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 43.35%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

