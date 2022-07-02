Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 8,028 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,563 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,028 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $96,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,851 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,753,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $517.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.62. The company has a market capitalization of $485.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Cowen raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

