Cottage Street Advisors LLC Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.5% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $517.40 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $492.77 and its 200 day moving average is $492.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $485.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.73.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

