S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in S&P Global by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700,082 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,336,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 641,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,041,000 after purchasing an additional 413,060 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.60.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $343.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $342.26 and a 200-day moving average of $389.81. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

