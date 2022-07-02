Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.16%.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

