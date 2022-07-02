Bank of New Hampshire Acquires New Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $676,148,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $380,238,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $348,749,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,033,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $236,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Enbridge by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,114 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

Shares of ENB opened at $42.66 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.