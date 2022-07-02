Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

