TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 60 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,089 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.7% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,851 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,009 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNH opened at $517.40 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.62. The stock has a market cap of $485.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.73.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

