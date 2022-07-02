Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DUK opened at $109.62 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.09.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

