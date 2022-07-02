Sigma Planning Corp Sells 5,170 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.5% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KMB opened at $136.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.55. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.40%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

