Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 124 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 711.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 138,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,103,000 after acquiring an additional 121,382 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $169.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.77 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The company has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

